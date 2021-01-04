US Reverses Decision to Send Aircraft Carrier Home from Middle East







The United States has reversed a decision to send home a Navy aircraft carrier operating in the Middle East, citing tensions with Iran.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said in a statement late Sunday the move was made in response to “recent threats issued by Iranian leaders against President Trump and other U.S. government officials.”

“The USS Nimitz will now remain on station in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. No one should doubt the resolve of the United States of America,” Miller said.

The Pentagon chief had said last week the Nimitz would return home and end its 10-month deployment.

Sunday’s one-year anniversary of the U.S. killing of Iranian top commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani had raised concerns of Iranian retaliation and prompted the U.S. military to conduct B-52 flyovers in the region and send a nuclear submarine to the Persian Gulf.

Source: VOA






