USARAK Soldier Killed in Parks Highway Collision

HEADQUARTERS, U.S. ARMY ALASKA, FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska â€“ A Fort Wainwright Soldier was killed Friday, March 15, in a head-on collision involving two motor vehicles at Mile 89 of the Parks Highway between Talkeetna and Willow.
Pfc. Prentice Letroy Lewis-Rankin, 20, of Brewton, Alabama, was pronounced dead at the scene according to Alaska State Troopers.
Lewis-Rankin, a cavalry scout assigned to the 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, joined the Army in January 2018. After training at Fort Benning, Georgia, he was assigned to Fort Wainwright in May 2018.
“Pfc. Lewis-Rankin was an exceptional Trooper “hard-working, trustworthy” and an amazing friend and teammate to many throughout the Blackhawk Squadron,” said Lt. Col Aaron Mock, 5-1 Cavalry commander. “He will be missed immensely, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”
The accident is under investigation by the Alaska State Troopers.