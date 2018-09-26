Use Your Intuition to Vote for the Person You Believe will Speak for You

- Home
I am a registered voter as a “Non-Partisan,” which means that I have no party affiliation with any parties within the State of Alaska.
If anyone who is registered and undecided who to vote for this coming general election, it is very important for you to decide on your own intuition to vote for someone who will speak on your behalf after the general election.
I will vote for Mike Dunleavy and Kevin Meyers because I strongly believe both of them are better candidates than two other gubernatorial candidates.
Paul Lincoln(John)-Newtok, Alaska
