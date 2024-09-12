Valdez Terminal Harvest Area Coho Salmon Sport Fishery Closed





(Anchorage) – The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is closing the Valdez Terminal Harvest Area to sport fishing for coho salmon, effective 12:01 a.m. Friday, September 13 through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2024. This applies to all salt waters north of a line between Point Freemantle and Rocky Point including all saltwater shore-access locations in the Valdez area. All coho salmon caught incidentally while fishing for other species must be released immediately.

“After further conversations with the Valdez Fisheries Development Association, there are still concerns about not meeting coho salmon broodstock goals at the Solomon Gulch Hatchery. To provide future fishing opportunities it is necessary to fully restrict the retention of coho salmon in the Valdez area”, stated Anchorage Area Management Biologist Brittany Blain-Roth.

This is an unprecedented restriction for this area, and we will continue to monitor the coho salmon broodstock returns closely. If the goal of 2,000 coho salmon broodstock is met, this emergency order will be rescinded to allow late season coho salmon harvest opportunity.

For additional information, please contact Brittany Blain-Roth at (907) 267-2186 or the Sportfish Information Center 907-267-2218.



