Valdez Woman Loses Control at mile 111 Glenn Highway, Goes Airborne and Rolls Multiple Times







Alaska State Troopers responded to mile 11 of the Glenn Highway minutes prior to 4 pm on Friday afternoon after receiving a report of a serious accident at that location.

Upon arrival, EMS made contact with the driver, identified as 36-year-old Ashleigh McLennan of Valdez, and her passenger and transported them to medical facilities, one by air and one by ground transport for evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

The investigation would find that McLennan was traveling southbound on the highway when she lost control of her Chevy Traverse and left the highway on the northbound lane. “Her vehicle became air born, rolled multiple times, and came to rest approximately 130 feet below the highway.”