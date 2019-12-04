Valley Couple Wanted for Mail Theft, Fraud Turn Themselves in to Troopers

- Home
(PALMER) – A Wasilla couple wanted on charges related to a large-scale mail theft investigation turned themselves in Monday evening to Alaska State Troopers in Palmer. Brittany and Jacob Melton, both 34, entered the lobby of the Trooper post in Palmer shortly after 7:00 p.m. and were taken into custody.
The Meltons had warrants for nine counts of fraudulent use of a stolen access device and seven counts of second-degree theft. The charges are all related to an investigation that started in mid-November after numerous social media posts featured people in a black SUV stealing mail. Troopers identified the driver as Jacob Melton and determined he and Brittany to be subjects in multiple ongoing investigations. Troopers searched the Melton’s residence and found 41 suspected stolen credit/debit cards and a typewriter that was being used to forge 30 suspected stolen checks.
The estimated value of the stolen checks and known unauthorized credit/debit purchases is approximately $30,094. Troopers continue to investigate, and further charges are expected.
Palmer Patrol Troopers, the Financial Crimes Division, and other investigative units within the Alaska State Troopers are working collaboratively on this case. The local U.S. Postal Inspector has also been contacted and is assisting in the investigation.
Written by: Kenneth Marsh | DPS on Dec 4, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News