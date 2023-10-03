Vehicle Accident Kills Two Soldiers





Headquarters, 11th Airborne Division, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson – Two soldiers were killed and 12 injured in a single military vehicle accident Monday, October 2, 2023, in the Yukon Training Area near Salcha, Alaska.

Seventeen soldiers were riding in the LMTV transport vehicle when the accident occurred.

First responders reached the scene and extracted the personnel and provided on-scene medical treatment until the soldiers could be medically evacuated by ground and air to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in Fairbanks.

Alaska State Troopers, North Pole Fire Department personnel, and Eielson Air Force Base personnel assisted in the initial response to the accident.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Names of the deceased are withheld pending next of kin notifications.

