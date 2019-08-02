Vehicle in the Ditch Nets Troopers Two DUIs

Alaska Native News Aug 2, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a Palmer location in reference to a call-in reporting a vehicle in the ditch and an intoxicated woman walking away from it on the roadway on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they made contact with 34-year-old Jacqueline Craig and found that she had been driving her vehicle while intoxicated. She refused a breathalyzer and so was charged with Refusal as well as DUI.

Troopers also made contact with a passenger in the vehicle, 58-year-old Rodney Huysman. It was found that after the vehicle went into the ditch, he took control of the vehicle and attempted to get it back on the roadway. Subsequently, he was charged with DUI as well.

Both Craig and Huysman were transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and Craig was held without bail while Huysman was released on his own recognizance.