Vessel beset by weather departs Dutch Harbor





JUNEAU, Alaska — Cargo vessel Pan Viva departed Dutch Harbor, Alaska, Monday night, enroute its intended destination in Kalama, Washington, after being beset by heavy weather.

The Unified Command managing the incident has stood down and all response operations have been completed.

“This potentially disastrous situation was avoided thanks to early notification by the Pan Viva and a swift, coordinated response,” said Rear Adm. Megan Dean, commander, Coast Guard Seventeenth District. “This was an excellent example of our federal, tribal, state and industry partners coming together to ensure safety of life at sea and prevent a maritime environmental accident.”

Saturday: The Coast Guard received notification from Pan Viva, a 738-foot cargo vessel with approximately 300,000 gallons of fuel and 21 people aboard, which dropped anchor northeast of Unalaska after being beset by weather and in danger of running aground.

Coast Guard watchstanders dispatched a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew forward-deployed to Cold Bay, and a second MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and HC-130 Hercules airplane from Air Station Kodiak. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) was also diverted to assist but experienced sustained heavy weather with winds in excess of 60 mph while attempting to transit to the scene. Tug vessel Gretchen Dunlap, based out of Dutch Harbor, was also unable to assist due to weather but staged an Emergency Towing System aboard and made ready to respond once weather subsided.

On-scene weather at the time in the vicinity of Pan Viva was up to 58-mph winds and 29-foot seas with two-mile visibility.

As the Pan Viva evaluated the effectiveness of its anchor holding position, a Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted and transported four non-essential crew members to Dutch Harbor. This precautionary measure reduced potential evacuation time for the remaining 17 crewmembers should the situation worsen.

Sunday: Weather continued to prevent Pan Viva from recovering its anchor and getting underway. The tug Gretchen Dunlap arrived on scene to assess Pan Viva’s ability to weigh anchor, but weather conditions continued to prevent further action.

A Unified Command was stood up consisting of the Federal On-Scene Coordinator from the Coast Guard, a State On-Scene Coordinator from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and an Incident Coordinator from Gallagher Marine Systems. Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic stood up an Incident Management Team in Anchorage. Oil spill response equipment was also pre-staged around Unalaska.

Monday: Pan Viva successfully weighed anchor late afternoon amid improving weather. Tugs Gretchen Dunlap and James Dunlap escorted the vessel out to sea, and CGC Stratton remained on scene as Pan Viva resumed its transit.



