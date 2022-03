Connect on Linked in





Anchorage, Alaska – Veteran Iditarod competitor Anja Radano (bib #26), of Talkeetna, Alaska, scratched at 9 p.m. tonight at the Nikolai checkpoint.

Radano made the decision to scratch in the best interest of her race team.

Radano had 12 dogs with her at the time she made the decision to scratch.

###





Share this: Twitter

Facebook