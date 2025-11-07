Veterans Day ceremony at JBER canceled





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Alaska Department of Military & Veterans Affairs annual Veterans Day ceremony, originally scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 11 in the Alaska National Guard armory on JBER, has been canceled due to a lapse in appropriations and inability to host public events on base resulting from the government shutdown.

Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard and Department of Military & Veterans Affairs, expressed appreciation for the community’s understanding and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to honoring Alaska’s veterans despite the disruption. He said the decision to cancel the event was not made lightly.

“While the lapse in appropriations restricts our ability to host public events on base, the Alaska National Guard remains steadfast in its gratitude for the service and sacrifice of Alaska’s veterans,” Saxe said. “We encourage all Alaskans to pause on Veterans Day to honor those who have worn the uniform in defense of our nation.”

Verdie Bowen, director of the Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs, said he looks forward to welcoming the community back for next year’s observance.

###