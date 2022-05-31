Victim Identified in Sunday’s Glenn Highway Fatal Collision





The Anchorage Police Department released the identity of the deceased victim in the fatal collision that took place on the Glenn Highway near South Birchwood on Sunday afternoon as that of 39-year-old Evan Chyun.

Anchorage police and fire departments responded to the Glenn Highway location at approximately 1:30 pm on Sunday afternoon and closed all outbound lanes and one inbound lane of the highway just before the S. Birchwood exit. Traffic was diverted to the Old Glenn Highway.

The investigation opened at the scene found that a “blue Dodge Ram was traveling southbound in the inbound lanes of the Glenn Highway between the North and South Birchwood exits when the vehicle lost control and crossed the median,” according to the report. When it did so, it collided with a northbound silver Acura SUV driven by Chyun. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver was transported by Anchorage Fire Department medics to a local hospital. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Collisions Investigation Unit processed the scene.

