Victim Identified, Suspect Arrested for Murder in Friday’s Mountain View shooting

Alaska Native News on Nov 9, 2020.







The Anchorage Police Department released further information into Friday night’s homicide investigation after police responded to that Mountain View and Bliss Street location at approximately 8:30 pm that evening.

Police say that when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim, now identified as 33-year-old Rick F. Moa, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

According to the report, the investigation found that the victim got into an argument with the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Peejay Her, and during the altercation Her shot Moa.

After Her was located, the suspect was interviewed and as a result, charged with Murder II, Misconduct Involving Weapons III, and Evidence Tampering. Her was remanded to the Anchorage Jail.





