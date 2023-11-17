Victim in Stable Condition after Thursday Hidden Trail Bear Attack





Alaska Wildlife Troopers based in Soldotna report that they were alerted to a bear attack on Thursday morning.

AWT responded to the Hidden Creek Trail near Skilak Lake at 11:45 am after receiving a report of a bear attack at that location. When they arrived they found that a 72-year-old man had gotten in between a sow and her cubs and that encounter precipitated the attack.

One other person was with the victim when he was attacked but that person was not attacked.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries and has been reported to be in stable condition.

“Alaska Wildlife Troopers were assisted by Central Emergency Services and an officer from the US Fish and Wildlife Service,” according to the Department of Public Safety.

The bears were found to have left the area and ADF&G is continuing their investigation into the incident.



