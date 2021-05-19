Victim Suffers Injuries in Bear Mauling near Gulkana







At just after 11 am on TuesdayGlennallen-based troopers were notified of a bear mauling near mile 117 of the Richardson Highway near Gulkana and they as well as local Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene.

The 61-year-old victim was soon located and assisted him to the Alaska Pipeline Road. The victim, whose identity was not divulged, was ultimately flown to Anchorage for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation would find that the victim was conducting a land survey at the time of the attack.

The bear was not located, troopers stated.