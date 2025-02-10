Victims of Nome’s Bering Air Crash Have Been Recovered and Identified





The Alaska State Troopers, NTSB, and Alaska National Guard aircraft and personnel conducted recovery efforts Saturday at the site of the Bering Air plane crash. Two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters, a Nome-based UH-60L Black Hawk, an HC -130J Combat King II and a team of pararescuemen worked to recover the victims.

The bodies have been recovered and brought to Nome where they were positively identified by Alaska State Troopers

The bodies will now be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for autopsies. Next of kin has been notified.

The names of the crash victims are listed below: