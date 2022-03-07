Victims Remain Hospitalized after Saturday Lake Iliamna Aircraft Crash





Alaska State Troopers reported on Sunday that all five survivors, who had all suffered serious injuries in a Saturday afternoon aircraft crash in the Lake Iliamna area, are continuing to receive medical assistance at Anchorage hospitals and further report that one remains in serious condition while another is in fair conditions with the other three are in stable condition.

Troopers were alerted to an ELT activation at 1:07 pm on Saturday in the Lake Iliamna area approximately 200 miles southwest of Anchorage. It was determined that the aircraft went down on the frozen lake 8 miles southwest of the community of Iliamna.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers launched via their R44 helicopter from King Salmon and were initial responders as local crews and aircraft from Iliamna worked to access the scene.

Rescue teams and troopers located the Cessna 206 on the lake with its five passengers aboard. Coast Guard and Air National Guard choppers were dispatched to the scene but were initially hindered by poor weather conditions.

At 6 pm, both chopper crews finally made it to the scene and hoisted the victims, delivering them initially to Iliamna where they were further transferred to Anchorage via Air National Guard and Lifemed aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the incident and responded to the crash site to initiate an investigation into the cause of the crash.





