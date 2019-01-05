Violent Birdsell Drive Burglar Charged in Jail

Alaska Native News Jan 5, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers in Wasilla say that they have charged the suspect in the violent December 31st Birdsell Drive home invasion and he is currently in jail awaiting arraignment.

Troopers discovered that the suspect that they developed, 24-year-old Adam K. N. Drew, had been picked up on January 3rd, and was already in custody serving five days for a parole violation for a previous burglary/robbery.

Drew was additionally charged with Robbery I, Assault I, Burglary I, and Assault IV in connection with the New Years Eve incident where he broke into a Birdsell Drive home and assaulted the homeowners after stealing items from the home and destroying property.







The homeowners called in the burglary in progress but Drew jumped out of a second -story window and fled prior to trooper arrival.

Drew has two prior burglary convictions in Alaska according to online court documents.