Violent felon sentenced to 10 years for possessing firearms, body armor following parole violation





FAIRBANKS, Alaska – A Fairbanks man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison, and upon release, will serve three years on supervised release for possessing multiple firearms and body armor as a felon.

According to court documents, on June 4, 2024, an arrest warrant for a parole violation was issued for George Romero, 37. Romero was on parole for a 2006 felony State conviction for murder, assault and robbery.

On June 6, 2024, law enforcement officials located Romero at a residence in Fairbanks and observed Romero walking around the residence and loading camping gear into a vehicle. The vehicle departed the residence with Romero and drove to a nearby intersection, where Romero began unloading the camping gear. Romero was wearing a camouflage poncho, had multiple bags and began to carry the supplies toward the tree line.

Law enforcement officers deployed to apprehend Romero. SWAT officers called out verbal instructions and Romero complied with most orders before he was arrested. Law enforcement searched his person and found body armor, multiple firearms, handgun magazines and loose ammunition. They also found another pistol in the bag he was carrying.

On Nov. 20, 2024, a federal grand jury in Alaska indicted Romero for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for being a violent felon in possession of body armor. On April 4, 2025, a jury convicted Romero on all charges. In handing down the sentence, the Court emphasized the need to protect the community from Romero’s actions.

“Mr. Romero is a violent felon who repeatedly disregards the law and remains a serious threat to our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “Fortunately, the recent interaction with law enforcement did not escalate, and this sentence ensures the community will be safeguarded from the defendant for another decade. This sentence reflects the gravity of his crime and sends a strong message that those who illegally possess firearms and related supplies—especially individuals with violent histories—will face severe federal penalties.”

“George Romero has consistently demonstrated defiance to authority and a lack of respect for the law,” said Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Romero, a convicted felon, armed himself with multiple firearms, ammunition and body armor and fled to avoid arrest for a parole violation. FBI Anchorage will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners and the United States Attorney’s Office to keep our communities safe.”

“George Romero has a long and violent history, and his decision to arm himself with multiple firearms and body armor while on parole showed once again the threat he posed to Alaskans,” said Alaska State Trooper Colonel Maurice Hughes. “This sentence ensures that he will no longer endanger our state. The Alaska State Troopers remain committed to working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to hold violent offenders accountable and ensure public safety across our great state.”

The Alaska State Troopers, Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team (FANT), FBI Anchorage Field Office, Fairbanks Resident Agency and ATF Anchorage Field Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Vosacek and Trial Attorneys from the Antitrust Division, David Bernhardt and Lauren Weed prosecuted the case.

