Multi-Agency Investigation Results in Charges against 18 Members and Associates of Violent White Supremacist Gang

Charges Include Murder in Aid of Racketeering, Kidnapping, Assault and Firearms
Anchorage, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced today that multiple members and associates of a white supremacist gang known as the 1488s, have been arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a racketeering enterprise involving narcotics distribution, firearms trafficking, and acts of violence including murder, assault, and kidnapping.
In a recently unsealed indictment, Filthy Fuhrer, (formerly Timothy Lobdell), 42; Roy Naughton, aka “Thumper,” 40; Glen Baldwin, aka “Glen Dog,” 37; Craig King, aka “Oakie,” 53; Beau Cook, 32; and Colter O’Dell, 26, have each been charged with murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping in aid of racketeering, assault in aid of racketeering, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit assault and kidnapping in aid of racketeering. Two other key members, Nicholas M. Kozorra, aka “Beast,” 29, and Dustin J. Clowers, 34, previously pleaded guilty to murder in aid of racketeering in recently unsealed court documents.
“The highest priority of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Alaska, which is consistent with the priorities of the Attorney General of the United States, is to stop violent crime,” said U.S. Attorney Schroder. “We will focus on chronic violent offenders, including criminals who unify through racial hatred and commit violent crimes.”
“While the violent crimes these individuals are charged with are certainly serious in and of themselves, their affiliation in support of a white supremacy enterprise is of even greater concern,” said Special Agent in Charge Jeffery Peterson of FBI’s Anchorage Division. “This impactful case demonstrates law enforcement’s abilities to penetrate even the most secret organizations through cooperation at all levels and sharing a common goal.”
“We are very proud of the meticulous work done by all of our trooper investigators and the investigators from our partnering agencies,” said AST Captain David Hanson, Commander of Alaska Bureau of Investigation. “This outcome was made possible through the effort and guidance provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which resulted in an array of federal indictments on numerous 1488 gang members.”
According to the indictment, the 1488s are a violent and “whites only” prison-based gang with approximately 50 to 100 members operating inside and outside of state prisons throughout Alaska and elsewhere. The 1488s allegedly offered protection to white inmates if they joined the gang, and all members were required to “be white, look white and act white.” Members allegedly often had tattoos incorporating Nazi-style symbols; however, the most coveted tattoo of 1488s members was the 1488s “patch” that could be worn only by “made” members who generally gained full membership by committing an act of violence on behalf of the gang.
It is further alleged that Filthy Fuhrer, Naughton, Baldwin, King, Cook, and O’Dell played a role in the August 2017 beating, kidnapping, and murder of Michael Staton, aka “Steak Knife.”
An additional 14 indictments have resulted from the investigation into the 1488 organization, members, and associates including:
According to the indictment, as part of their operations, 1488s members and associates allegedly engaged in illegal activities under the protection of the enterprise, including narcotics trafficking, weapons trafficking, and other illegal activities to generate income. The 1488s allegedly had a detailed and uniform organizational structure, which is outlined in written “rules” widely distributed to members throughout Alaska and elsewhere. Members of the 1488s allegedly acted in different roles in order to further the goals of their organization, including “bosses” who had ultimate authority in all gang matters. “Key holders” were allegedly responsible for all gang matters within penal facilities where 1488s had a presence, and in “free world” Alaska (outside of prison). “Enforcers” were allegedly responsible for enforcing the rules and performing tasks as assigned by higher-ranking gang members.
The indictment further alleges the 1488 gang was established in approximately 2010 within the Alaska Department of Corrections and by Alaskan inmates incarcerated within the Colorado Department of Corrections and the Arizona Department of Corrections through interstate compact agreements.
The FBI and AST Alaska Bureau of Investigation Special Crimes Investigation Unit and Technical Crimes Unit, the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) Mat-Su Drug Unit, AST ‘B’ Detachment Major Crimes Unit and Criminal Suppression Unit, and AST’s participation in the Task Force Officer program led the investigation. Investigative Assistance was provided by IRS Criminal Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, Anchorage Police Department (APD), the State of Alaska’s Department of Corrections and the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Gang Section (OCGS). This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys William Taylor and James Klugman of the District of Alaska and Trial Attorney Marty Woelfle of OCGS.
The charges in the indictments are merely allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Source: United States Attorney’s Office-District of Alaska