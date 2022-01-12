Virtual Rally for the Tongass on Thursday, January 20





WHO: Native Movement, Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network, Environment America, Alaska Environment, Environmental Action, Student Public Interest Research Groups, The Wilderness Society, Southeast Alaska Conservation Council, Sierra Club, National Wildlife Federation, Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc., Audubon Alaska, Alaska Wilderness League, and the Center for Biological Diversity.

WHAT: Rally for the Tongass — a virtual rally showcasing the beauty, diversity, economic vitality, and cultural vibrancy held within the nearly 17 million acres of Tongass National Forest. A recording will be available after the broadcast

WHEN: Thursday, Jan 20., 2022, at 4 to 5 p.m. AKST, 8 to 9 p.m. EST

WHY: The Biden administration opened a public process to restore Roadless Rule protections on the Tongass. Join us as we showcase the beauty, diversity, economic vitality, and cultural vibrancy of the Tongass.

WHERE: Facebook Live and Zoom. RSVP at SEACC.org/Tongass-Rally.

During the final days of the public process, SEACC — along with the partners listed — is hosting a virtual Rally for the Tongass to encourage Southeast Alaskans and Americans nationwide to speak out in favor of reinstating essential protections on the Tongass National Forest. Scheduled events are to include addresses from Indigenous and political leaders, talks from Southeast Alaskan filmmakers, and a performance by Portugal. The Man.

On November 23, the United States Department of Agriculture announced a 60-day comment period so the public may voice support for the reinstatement of the national Roadless Rule on the Tongass. The public has been able to submit official comments on the Biden administration’s decision to move to repeal the Trump-era, so-called “Alaska-specific” Roadless Rule, which removed 2001 national Roadless Rule protections from the Tongass in Southeast Alaska.

