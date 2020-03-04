“Visions for the Future”

Abstract submission extended through March 16.
The Western Alaska Interdisciplinary Science Conference and Forum invites researchers to submit abstracts for oral or poster presentations at our WAISC 2020 conference in Dillingham, Alaska. The conference will feature a wide range of discussions, networking opportunities, and exciting talks on topics including fisheries, effects of climate change, sustainable energy, mining, rural education, subsistence, waste management, and more.
This is an opportunity to share your work in western Alaska with colleagues and the Bristol Bay region. We welcome abstracts on empirical or theoretical work related to Western Alaska from any scientific discipline.
For more information and to register, please visit the 2020 Western Alaska Interdisciplinary Science Conference and Forum or contact Gabe Dunham.