Voter registration deadline for the 2022 Special Election – July 17, 2022





AFN wants to ensure that every voice is heard in our election process. As such, we encourage you to check your voter registration status and update your information before the Alaska primary and special general elections on August 16. The deadline to register to vote and to update your registration is July 17. If you would like your ballot mailed, you must request this before August 6, 2022.

You can update your registration, register to vote, and find your polling place if you are voting in person by going to: https://www.elections.alaska.gov/Core/AKvoterinformation.php

Additional voter information is available at https://aknativevote.com/.



