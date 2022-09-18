Warrant Service for One Nets Two





APD officers with the Investigative Support Unit (ISU) and Department of Corrections Pretrial Officers (DOC) went to an outdoor camp near Reeve Boulevard and Commercial Drive with intentions to serve an arrest warrant on 35-year-old Anetelea P. Opetaia, who had an outstanding felony warrant for Promoting Contraband I and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance V.

Officers believed he was in a tent there and so issued commands for him to come out. It elicited a response and a subject sprinted from the tent and attempted to flee the campground. Several more commands to the runner were ignored as were K9 warnings.

K9 Rylin was released and took up the chase. K9 Rylin latched on to the fleeing man’s hand and officers were able to take him into custody. APD revealed the identity of the runner as 34-year-old Daniel P. Fanualelei and stated he had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for Assault III, Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV, and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance V.

Opetaia was later located in the camp and was taken into custody without incident.

Both were remanded to the Anchorage Jail.



