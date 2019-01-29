Washington Man Dies in Thorne Bay ATV Accident

Alaska Native News Jan 29, 2019.

A report of an overdue four-wheeler driver in Thorne Bay was called into the troopers on Sunday evening after he failed to return after going out for a rider.

28-year-old Chris Cahoon had gone out riding on Sunday and failed to return to the Goose Creek Subdivision and at 4:20 pm, that fact was called in. The local VPSO conducted a search along the road system until darkness shut down the search.







The search for Cahoon resumed on Monday morning, and at approximately 8 am, Cahoon was found deceased. According to the report, Cahoon had apparently been traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control and left the roadway crashing into a tree. As a result of the crash, the four-wheeler caught fire.

Cahoon’s next of kin have been notified of the incident.