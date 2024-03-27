Washington man indicted on cyberstalking, child pornography charges





Homeland Security Investigations is seeking to identify other potential victims.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging a Washington man with cyberstalking victims and distributing child sexual abuse materials.

The defendant, Kaden Ollila, 20, of Tacoma, Washington, was arrested on March 21, 2024.

According to court documents, on Jan. 19, 2024, the defendant allegedly distributed child pornography. On Jan. 24 and 25, 2024, Ollila allegedly used a social media platform to send messages to a victim describing his desire to sexually assault her. On Feb. 4 and 5, 2024, Ollila also allegedly used a different social media platform to send a victim unsolicited sexual images of himself and unsolicited images depicting child sexual abuse.

Ollila is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child – distribution of child pornography in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§2252A(a)(2)(A) and (b)(1), and two counts of cyberstalking in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§2261A(2)B and 2261(b)5. The defendant made his initial court appearance on March 22 before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. His appearance before the U.S. District Court in Alaska will be scheduled at a later date. If convicted, he faces a sentence of 5 to 20 years for distribution of child pornography, and up to 5 years on each count of cyberstalking. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska and Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in the Pacific Northwest Region, made the announcement.

HSI, with assistance from the Alaska State Troopers, Nisqually Police Department, Nisqually Tribal Gaming Agency and Washington State Gaming Agency, is investigating the case. If anyone has information concerning Ollila’s alleged actions or may have encountered someone in person or online using the name Kaden Ollila, please contact the HSI tip line at 866-347-2423.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Will Taylor and Bill Reed are prosecuting the case.



