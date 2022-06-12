Washington Resident Luisantonio Indicted on Fentanyl Charges





(Juneau, AK) – A Washington resident who arrived at the Juneau airport allegedly carrying some 4,000 fentanyl pills and 55 grams of methamphetamine was indicted by a Juneau grand jury Thursday.

The grand jury returned an indictment charging 48-year-old Christee Lea Luisantonio with one felony count of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree and one felony count of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree.

Luisantonio is scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court on June 14 in Juneau. Her bail is set at $50,000. She is currently being held at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

If convicted at trial, Luisantonio faces up to 20 years in jail.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Contact: Juneau District Attorney Jessalyn Gillum Jessalyn.gillum@alaska.gov

# # #



