Wasilla Burglar Assaults Residents during Crime

Alaska Native News Jan 2, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers are investigating a violent burglary that occurred in Wasilla on New Years Even on Birdsell Drive.

The residents of a home on that street called in to report a burglary in progress at 10:33 pm on Monday night and responded to the scene. When they arrived, the burglar had already left the residence.

Interviews with the victims would reveal to troopers that they discovered the burglar and confronted him and the confrontation evolved into a fight where both were assaulted.







Following the altercation, the unidentified burglar jumped out of a second story window at the home. The investigation found damage to the home and items missing.

Troopers are asking for anyone having information into the burglary-assault incidnet to contact them or Mat-Su Crimestoppers at 745-3333.