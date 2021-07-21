Wasilla Business Owner Kidnapped and Robbed early Tuesday Morning







A Wasilla woman fell victim to kidnapping and robbery and other offenses on Tuesday morning when she was taken against her will at her Mayflower Lane business in Wasilla.

At 10:03 am, troopers responded to the report of a woman who had been restrained, assaulted and robbed at a Wasilla business. According to the report, the female business owner was working alone at her business at 6 am when an unknown assailant hit her and restrained her then robbed the business of cash and merchandise before fleeing the scene on foot.

The woman would later escape her restraints and called for help. Troopers and EMS responded and the woman was treated for her injuries.

Troopers say that “The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to the Alaska State Troopers at 907-352-5452 option 6 or MatSu Crimestoppers at 907-745-3333.





