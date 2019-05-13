Wasilla Drunk Driver Apprehended by K9 ‘Echo’ Under Shed

Alaska Native News May 13, 2019.

An attempted traffic stop on a 1999 Chevy pickup at the intersection of the Parks Highway and Clapp Road ended in a high-speed chase and collision followed by a K9 search for the suspect, troopers reported on the trooper dispatch on Sunday.

Troopers on patrol attempted to pull the truck over at 2:46 am on Saturday morning but the vehicle raced off down Clapp Road at high-speed with troopers in pursuit.

Soon after, the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Dakota Troseth, lost control of the vehicle and crashed at the intersection of Clapp and Knik Goose Bay Road. Troseth fled into a field nearby.

Wasilla Police responded with K9 “Echo.” “Echo” tracked Troseth and soon found him hiding under a shed on the property. He was taken into custody and transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility where he was remanded on charges of Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer I, DUI, Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test, and Reckless Endangerment.

He was held without bail pending arraignment.





