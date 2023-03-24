Wasilla Father Drives Intoxicated with Seven Month Old Infant after Losing then Leaving Three Year Old Home Alone





Early Thursday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers were contacted by the Matsu Borough School District. The district was requesting that troopers conduct a welfare check on a three-year-old preschool student at a residence on Charley Drive in Wasilla.

According to the report, school administrators were at the location attempting to check on the pre-schooler but were unsuccessful as the parent, 35-year-old Brian Chilton, who was highly intoxicated, was being uncooperative. Troopers responded and immediately opened an investigation.

The investigation found that Chilton had picked up the child from the bus driver but then forgot that he did so.

Chilton then contacted the school and reported that his child never got off the bus. After the call, Chilton gathered up his seven-month-old child and while intoxicated, drove to the school to look for the preschooler unaware that he had left that child at home alone.

Troopers took Chilton into custody and entered the home to find that both children were there under the sole custody of their father.

Troopers charged Chilton with several crimes that included:

Driving under the influence

Endangering the welfare of a child #1 (DUI with 7-month-old in vehicle)

Reckless Endangerment (leaving 3-year-old at home)

He was also cited for:

Endangering the welfare of a child #2 (Under the influence, caring for the 3-year-old at home)

Endangering the welfare of a child #2 (Under the influence, caring for the 7-month-old at home)

Chilton was transported to the Mat Su Pretrial Facility and remanded there on the charges. The children were released to the custody of a sober parent and the Office of Children Services was contacted.



