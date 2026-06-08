Sitka Judge Sentences Jorge Ruiz-Rivera for Stalking







(Sitka, AK) – On May 28, 2026, Sitka Superior Court Judge Amanda Browning sentenced 33-year-old Jorge Ruiz-River to 8 years and six months of incarceration.

On Feb. 12, 2026, a Sitka jury convicted Jorge Ruiz-Rivera of three counts of stalking in the first degree and three counts of violation of a protective order.

At trial, the evidence showed that Ruiz-Rivera, over several years, engaged in a course of conduct towards these victims that placed them in fear of death or physical injury for themselves and their family members. Ruiz-Rivera was previously convicted of stalking and violating protective orders for these same victims. At sentencing, one of the victims provided a statement to the court outlining how this conduct and constant state of fear has forever changed their life.

Judge Browning adopted the sentence recommended by the State, commenting that “stalking is conduct that tends to escalate and it has escalated here.” Judge specifically noted the prior protective orders, orders for conditions of release, convictions and sentences imposed for prior conduct had done little to deter the defendant from continuing in his course of conduct.

The District Attorney’s Office thanks the victims for their bravery in testifying at trial and the Sitka Police Department for their investigation. District Attorney Whitney Bostick prosecuted this case, with the assistance of paralegal Timothy Sheil and law office assistant Alix Snelling.

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