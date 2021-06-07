Wasilla Home Invader Shot by Female Homeowner







Trooper responded to a residence on Fairview Loop in Wasilla after receiving a call reporting that a home invader had been shot at that location.

When troopers arrived, their investigation would determine that a 66-year-old male had made a forced entry into the residence with an ax and had also threatened to kill the 55-year-old female homeowner. But, the homeowner brought the home invasion to a halt when she shot and wounded the invader.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital by EMS and underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

“The Palmer District Attorney’s Office was contacted, and no charges will be filed on the homeowner,” AST reported.

The invader remains hospitalized as the investigation into the incident continues. Charges of Burglary and Assault are most likely.





