Wasilla Man Arrested after Reckless High-Speed Chase and Foot Chase Wednesday Morning







Alaska State Troopers based in the Mat-Su Valley report that after multiple extensive vehicle chases and a foot chase, a 48-year-old Wasilla man was apprehended with the aid of K9 “Echo” on Wednesday morning.

At 9:18 am on Wednesday, AST was alerted to a domestic disturbance at the Jim Creek Recreational area. Troopers responded to find that the suspect, later identified as Fred Morse, age 48, had sprayed his female victim with bear spray. Following that attack, Morse fled the area in a gold sedan but was soon located by troopers.

Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Morse ignored them and took them on a chase through construction zones as well as the scene of a fatal collision where troopers were still conducting an investigation. Morse continued recklessly towards Anchorage on the Old Glenn Highway before getting onto the Glenn Highway and proceeding northbound in the southbound lanes towards Wasilla.

Troopers terminated the chase in the Hay Flats area over concerns of the public’s safety, but citizens continued to report the sedan traveling the wrong way at speeds of 80-100 miles per hour.

“Wasilla Police, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Wildlife Investigative Unit, Special Crimes Investigative Unit, Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit, Helo 3, and Helo 4 responded to the last known residential area Morse was seen in by citizens and law enforcement personnel,” troopers reported.

Wasilla police would locate Morse and soon afterward, Morse crashed into a parked vehicle before fleeing on foot. Morse would hide in a shed but was tracked and soon located by K9 “Echo.” He was quickly taken into custody.

Morse faces “assault charges from the original Jim Creek disturbance, dozens of felony assault charges against the motoring public, construction workers, first responders as well as various other charges to include but not limited to VCOR, failure to stop, reckless driving, criminal mischief, and hit and run,” trooper said.

AST asks that motorists who had to take evasive action in order to avoid collision with Morseto contact them at (907) 352-5401.

The investigation into the incidences is still undergoing.





