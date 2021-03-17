Multi-Agency Taskforce Arrests 41 Fugitives

March 17, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) — A two day operation in the Mat-Su Valley arrested 41 fugitives who absconded from probation, parole, pretrial supervision, or had arrest warrants in the Mat-Su Valley in early March. The operation was led by the Alaska State Troopers Criminal Suppression Unit and included a taskforce of dozens of law enforcement officers from the Alaska State Troopers including the Bureau of Investigation, Judicial Services, Bureau of Highway Patrol, and B Detachment’s General Investigation Unit, the Alaska Wildlife Troopers including the Wildlife Investigations Unit, as well as the Alaska Department of Corrections Division of Pretrial, Probation, and Parole, Wasilla Police Department, Alaska Department of Corrections K9 teams, US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, MATCOM Dispatch Center, and the Department of Public Safety’s HELO3 and HELO4.
During the operation two stolen vehicles were recovered, two firearms were seized from felons, and a stolen firearm was recovered. Additionally, Troopers seized over $7,350 in cash along with illicit narcotics over the two-day operation.
“Operations like this are critical in keeping the communities that we serve safe and holding criminals accountable. Much of the time, people with active warrants are committing additional crimes and lowering the quality of life for those around them, so it is important that we make arrests like these,” stated Colonel Bryan Barlow, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “Alaska’s law enforcement community constantly work together on investigations, emergency response, and operations like this. More operations are planned in the future, so if you have a warrant or have absconded from probation or parole. I would encourage you to turn yourself in to law enforcement before Troopers, and our law enforcement partners find and arrest you because one way or another, you will be held accountable.”
During the operation, the following warrant arrests were made:
- Anthony Adams, age 34, of Anchorage
- William Beasley, age 25, of Wasilla
- Angela Beckett, age 31, of Wasilla
- Bryce Berg, age 31, of Wasilla
- Tucker Blackmore, age 23, of Wasilla
- Amber Briggs, age 31, of Wasilla
- Trevor Catterson, age 35, of Wasilla
- Crystal Churchhill, age 35, of Wasilla
- Charmon Clement, age 23, of Wasilla
- Brian Corey, age 39, of Willow
- Troy Davis, age 23, of Palmer
- Jeremy Guitierrez, age 33, of Wasilla
- Kai Heckel, age 20 of, Anchorage
- Marcus Holmes, age 37, of Wasilla
- Nathan Hooks, age 24, of Wasilla
- Jasmon Howard, age 32, of Wasilla
- Thomas Iyahuk, age 44, of Houston
- Garrett Kashatok, age 36, of Anchorage
- Edward Kennedy, age 41, of Wasilla
- Kimberly Kidrick, age 30, of Wasilla
- John Logston, age 40, of Soldotna
- Mallory Lowry, age 23, of Wasilla
- Otis Mielke, age 43, of Wasilla
- Ryan Milline, age 39, of Houston
- Lonelle Moore, age 39, of Wasilla
- Sean Osullivan, age 29, of Wasilla
- Hayden Patterson, age 23, of Wasilla
- Joshua Payton, age 29, of Wasilla
- Brian Pinckley, age 29, of Wasilla
- Thomas Quinn, age 59, of Big Lake
- Rodney Rhodes, age 63, of Wasilla
- Dennis Richards, age 56, of Wasilla
- Shane Ritter, age 37, Fairbanks
- Mathew Rollins, age 32, of Wasilla
- Ashly Rose, age 27, of Wasilla
- Steven Sawyer, age 35, of Wasilla
- Sergio Severance, age 31, of Wasilla
- Elliot Starbuck, age 21, of Kotzebue
- Seth Thomas, age 36, of Palmer
- Rory Vail, age 31, of Wasilla
- Robert Wilde, age 36, of Wasilla
The Alaska Department of Public Safety maintains a statewide list of active warrants online, if you have an active warrant you can turn yourself in at any police or state trooper office. To see the list of active warrants visit: https://dps.alaska.gov/ast/warrants
###