Multi-Agency Taskforce Arrests 41 Fugitives







March 17, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) — A two day operation in the Mat-Su Valley arrested 41 fugitives who absconded from probation, parole, pretrial supervision, or had arrest warrants in the Mat-Su Valley in early March. The operation was led by the Alaska State Troopers Criminal Suppression Unit and included a taskforce of dozens of law enforcement officers from the Alaska State Troopers including the Bureau of Investigation, Judicial Services, Bureau of Highway Patrol, and B Detachment’s General Investigation Unit, the Alaska Wildlife Troopers including the Wildlife Investigations Unit, as well as the Alaska Department of Corrections Division of Pretrial, Probation, and Parole, Wasilla Police Department, Alaska Department of Corrections K9 teams, US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, MATCOM Dispatch Center, and the Department of Public Safety’s HELO3 and HELO4.

During the operation two stolen vehicles were recovered, two firearms were seized from felons, and a stolen firearm was recovered. Additionally, Troopers seized over $7,350 in cash along with illicit narcotics over the two-day operation.

“Operations like this are critical in keeping the communities that we serve safe and holding criminals accountable. Much of the time, people with active warrants are committing additional crimes and lowering the quality of life for those around them, so it is important that we make arrests like these,” stated Colonel Bryan Barlow, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “Alaska’s law enforcement community constantly work together on investigations, emergency response, and operations like this. More operations are planned in the future, so if you have a warrant or have absconded from probation or parole. I would encourage you to turn yourself in to law enforcement before Troopers, and our law enforcement partners find and arrest you because one way or another, you will be held accountable.”







During the operation, the following warrant arrests were made:

Anthony Adams , age 34, of Anchorage

, age 34, of Anchorage William Beasley, age 25, of Wasilla

age 25, of Wasilla Angela Beckett, age 31, of Wasilla

age 31, of Wasilla Bryce Berg, age 31, of Wasilla

age 31, of Wasilla Tucker Blackmore , age 23, of Wasilla

, age 23, of Wasilla Amber Briggs , age 31, of Wasilla

, age 31, of Wasilla Trevor Catterson , age 35, of Wasilla

, age 35, of Wasilla Crystal Churchhill , age 35, of Wasilla

, age 35, of Wasilla Charmon Clement , age 23, of Wasilla

, age 23, of Wasilla Brian Corey , age 39, of Willow

, age 39, of Willow Troy Davis , age 23, of Palmer

, age 23, of Palmer Jeremy Guitierrez , age 33, of Wasilla

, age 33, of Wasilla Kai Heckel , age 20 of, Anchorage

, age 20 of, Anchorage Marcus Holmes , age 37, of Wasilla

, age 37, of Wasilla Nathan Hooks , age 24, of Wasilla

, age 24, of Wasilla Jasmon Howard , age 32, of Wasilla

, age 32, of Wasilla Thomas Iyahuk , age 44, of Houston

, age 44, of Houston Garrett Kashatok , age 36, of Anchorage

, age 36, of Anchorage Edward Kennedy , age 41, of Wasilla

, age 41, of Wasilla Kimberly Kidrick , age 30, of Wasilla

, age 30, of Wasilla John Logston , age 40, of Soldotna

, age 40, of Soldotna Mallory Lowry , age 23, of Wasilla

, age 23, of Wasilla Otis Mielke , age 43, of Wasilla

, age 43, of Wasilla Ryan Milline , age 39, of Houston

, age 39, of Houston Lonelle Moore , age 39, of Wasilla

, age 39, of Wasilla Sean Osullivan , age 29, of Wasilla

, age 29, of Wasilla Hayden Patterson , age 23, of Wasilla

, age 23, of Wasilla Joshua Payton , age 29, of Wasilla

, age 29, of Wasilla Brian Pinckley , age 29, of Wasilla

, age 29, of Wasilla Thomas Quinn , age 59, of Big Lake

, age 59, of Big Lake Rodney Rhodes , age 63, of Wasilla

, age 63, of Wasilla Dennis Richards , age 56, of Wasilla

, age 56, of Wasilla Shane Ritter , age 37, Fairbanks

, age 37, Fairbanks Mathew Rollins , age 32, of Wasilla

, age 32, of Wasilla Ashly Rose , age 27, of Wasilla

, age 27, of Wasilla Steven Sawyer , age 35, of Wasilla

, age 35, of Wasilla Sergio Severance , age 31, of Wasilla

, age 31, of Wasilla Elliot Starbuck , age 21, of Kotzebue

, age 21, of Kotzebue Seth Thomas , age 36, of Palmer

, age 36, of Palmer Rory Vail , age 31, of Wasilla

, age 31, of Wasilla Robert Wilde, age 36, of Wasilla

The Alaska Department of Public Safety maintains a statewide list of active warrants online, if you have an active warrant you can turn yourself in at any police or state trooper office. To see the list of active warrants visit: https://dps.alaska.gov/ast/warrants

