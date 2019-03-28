Wasilla Man Arrested for Christmas Eve Murder of Father

Alaska Native News Mar 28, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers revealed on Wednesday that they have made an arrest in the homicide that occurred on Christmas Eve of 2018 at a residence on South Outrigger Drive in Wasilla.

According to the AST, a warrant for two counts of Murder II and Manslaughter was granted on Tuesday against 24-year-old Mark Myers and was carried out by troopers with the B Attachment Criminal Suppression Unit at 4:37 pm on Wednesday.

Troopers had responded to the South Outrigger address at 8:53 pm on December 24th in response to a disturbance with shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered 51-year-old Julian Myers dead from a gunshot wound.

M. Myers, Julian’s son, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, AST reported. Palmer-based investigators took over the investigation that culminated in a grand jury indictment that led to M. Myers arrest on Wednesday.

Vinelink shows Myers remains in custody at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.