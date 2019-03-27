Wasilla Man Arrested on Murder Charges after Tuesday Shooting Incident

Alaska Native News Mar 27, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a Wasilla subdivision just after 5 pm on Tuesday in reference to shots-fired to find one person dead and another wounded at the scene.

The wounded female was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot to the leg.

AST opened an investigation into the incident that revealed Joshua Kelsey had gotten into an altercation with 31-year-old Christopher Lorentsen and Lorentsen shot Kelsey and the female, killing Kelsey.

Lorentsen has been taken into custody, transported and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, Assault I, and Assault III x2.

He is being held without bail pending arraignment.

Kelsey’s next of kin have been notified of the lethal incident.