Wasilla Man Caught Stealing Two Trucks, Trailer and Heavy Equipment

Alaska Native News on Mar 22, 2020.

A business owner in Wasilla reported to troopers at 6:40 am that his business had been burglarized. he reported that he was able to view the theft via surveillance cameras.

When troopers responded to the area, they were able to make contact with 38-year-old Jerald Coghill. Troopers were able to view video and so their preliminary investigation determined that Coghill had made off with two trucks, a trailer as well a piece of heavy equipment.

Coghill, who is currently on probation for a Theft II conviction, was charged once again with three counts of Theft II. troopers say he was also remanded for violating his conditions of probation.