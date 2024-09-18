Wasilla man charged with carjacking, discharging a firearm during 2023 Wasilla shooting





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging a Wasilla man with carjacking and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence in January 2023.

According to federal and state court documents, the victim in this case purchased a car that had once belonged to Peter Henry Boyer, 51, from a private seller. Boyer believed that the car had been stolen from him and was able to identify the victim as the new owner. After threatening the victim’s parents via social media, he found her in the car about to leave a residence in Wasilla on January 3, 2024. Boyer allegedly forced the victim out of the car at gunpoint, shot her in the leg and drove away in the vehicle.

Boyer is charged with one count of carjacking and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. The defendant made his initial court appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew M. Scoble of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska, Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Blais and Alaska State Trooper Colonel Maurice Hughes made the announcement.

The ATF Anchorage Field Office and the Alaska State Troopers are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Klugman is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

