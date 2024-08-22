Wasilla man charged with child pornography, firearm offenses





FBI seeking to identify other potential victims and additional information

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A Wasilla man was charged by criminal complaint last week for allegedly possessing child pornography and possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to court documents, in June 2022, law enforcement obtained and executed a search warrant for a cell phone belonging to Paul Allen Greeno, 44. Upon review of the phone’s contents, agents found images of child sexual abuse, including sexual abuse of toddlers aged one to four years old.

On Aug. 5, 2024, the FBI executed a search warrant on Greeno’s person and residence. During the search, agents found four long gun rifles from a vehicle on his property. Several boxes of ammunition were also found in Greeno’s closet in his bedroom. Greeno was convicted of felony misconduct involving a weapon in December 2023.

The criminal complaint filed against Greeno alleges that he befriended vulnerable youth in Anchorage with promises to supply them with drugs and then sexually exploited them.

Greeno is charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of child pornography depicting minors who have not attained 12 years of age. If convicted, Greeno faces up to 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska and Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office is investigating the case. If anyone has information concerning Greeno’s alleged actions or may have encountered someone in person or online using the name Paul Allen Greeno, please contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at (907) 276-4441 or anonymously at tips.fbi.gov.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alana Weber is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.



