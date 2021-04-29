Wasilla Man Charged with Murder of His Wife after Sunday Night Shooting







Alaska State Troopers reported on Wednesday that a Wasilla man has been charged with the Sunday night shooting death of his wife on Snowshoe Lane.

MATCOM dispatch received a call from 48-year-old Charles Doubek at 11:45 pm on Sunday night. He informed troopers that his wife, 54-year-old Marjorie Gardner, had been shot.

Patrol officers with AST responded to the residence on Snowshoe Lane in Wasilla and forced entry into the home. Once inside, troopers discovered Gardner dead and Doubek barely breathing. Life-saving measures were administered to Doubek and he was transported to the Mat-Su Regional Hospital for treatment of a possible drug overdose.

After his release from the hospital, Doubek was arrested and charged with Murder I and II. He was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.

The homicide investigation is continuing.





