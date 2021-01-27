Wasilla Man Dies by Self-Inflicted Wound shortly after Police and Trooper Arrival on North Tait Drive

Alaska State Troopers report that a man died by his own hand shortly after their arrival to a domestic disturbance call late Monday nnight.

Troopers received a disturbance call from a residence on North Tait Drive at 11:07 pm on Monday. Shortly after they arrived at the scene, a gunshot rang out. Troopers and Wasilla police investigated to find that 37-year-old Constantine Lestenkof Jr had shot himself.

Despite life-saving measures being administered, Lestenkof succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His next-of-kin were notified of his death and his remains were turned over to the Valley Funeral Homes.



