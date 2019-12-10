Wasilla Man Dies in KGB Road Head-On Collision Monday Evening

- Home
A 66-year-old Wasilla man is dead as a result of a head-on collision at mile 5 of the Knik-Goose Bay Road that occurred at just before 7 pm on Monday evening.
Troopers responded to the scene at 6:52 pm to open an initial investigation into the crash and found that 69-year-old Susan Kaltenbacher had been traveling northbound when she lost control of her 2003 Ford F250 pickup and crossed over the centerline.
66-year-old William Arndt was traveling southbound in his 1999 Chevy truck at the location when Kaltenbacher impacted him head-on.
Both drivers were transported to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center where Arndt was pronounced deceased. Kaltenbacher suffered minor injuries.
The investigation into the collision is continuing.