Wasilla Man Dies in Snow Machine-Related Incident North of Beluga Monday





Soldotna-based troopers were alerted to a fatality 10 miles north of Beluga on Monday morning and traveled to the location via Helo-3 AST report.

Troopers initiated their response at 11:50 am on Monday after receiving the report of a death at the vehicle/equipment staging area north of Beluga. When arriving at the scene an investigation was initiated that found that’s 66-year-old William Len Melton, of Wasilla, was attempting to load his snowmachine onto a trailer, it rolled off the trailer and pinned him beneath.

Melton’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy and his next of kin was notified.

Investigators report that “Foul play is not evident.”

The investigation is continuing.

