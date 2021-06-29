Wasilla Man Drowns in Cottonwood Lake Sunday Evening







Troopers report that they, as well as Mat-Su Borough Fire & EMS responded to Cottonwood Lake boat launch after receiving a report of a drowning victim at that location Sunday evening.

Upon arrival at 5:59 pm, the victim, identified as Justin R. Hansen, age 37, was located entangled in his watercraft’s anchor line. The investigation determined Hansen was working with his anchor line when he fell overboard and was unable to self-rescue. He was not wearing a flotation device at the time of the incident.

The State Medical Examiner also responded to the scene and took possession of Hansen’s remains.

The investigation into Hansen’s death is continuing and troopers ask that anyone who may have seen a 12-16 foot watercraft adrift on Sunday afternoon to contact troopers at 907-352-5401.