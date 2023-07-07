Wasilla Man Drowns while Recreating in Canoe on Little Susitna River





At approximately 3:16 pm on July 4th, troopers received a report that Stephen Craig, age 67 of Wasilla had capsized in his canoe while canoeing down the Little Susitna River.

According to his friend who called in the report, they saw, Craig run into overhanging branches on the river and got knocked into the water. The caller said that they were in a separate canoe and by the time they made it to where Craig was he had disappeared beneath the water. Craig was reported to not be wearing a flotation device at the time of the incident.

MatSu Borough EMS and River Rescue units were immediately dispatched to the location and searched the water and shoreline while AWT HELO 5 searched from the air.

The search continued throughout the day and then resumed in the morning.

At 10:30 am the following morning, Craig’s body was found caught in a logjam near where he disappeared. MatSu Borough EMS/River Rescue was contacted and responded to the scene to assist and the victim’s remains were recovered from the river by 12:30 pm.

The State Medical Examiner’s office took possession of his remains.



