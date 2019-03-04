Wasilla Man Jailed on DV Assault Charges following Incident with Handgun

Alaska Native News Mar 4, 2019.

A serious Domestic Violence incident landed a Wasilla man in jail on Sunday night after troopers responded to a residence near mile 51 off the Parks Highway at 11:10 pm on Sunday.

A disturbance was reported late Sunday and AST responded to investigate. When they arrived they found that 33-year-old Willie J Mosley had strangled a family member and then took out a handgun and threatened another with it. Additionally, it is reported that he put four other family members in danger when he discharged the handgun inside the home.

The strangulation victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and Mosley was arrested at the scene.

Mosley was transported and remanded to the Mat0Su Pretrial Facility on charges of DV Assault, Assault II and III and Reckless Endangerment. He was held without bail.