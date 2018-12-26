Wasilla Man Shot and Killed on Christmas Eve

Alaska Native News Dec 26, 2018.

Troopers in Wasilla report that the suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred on Christmas eve is cooperating with Palmer-based investigators who have taken oover the case responsibility.

According to teh report, troopers responded to the shots-fired disturbance at 8:53 pm on Monday evening to find 51-year-old Julian Meyers deceased from wounds sustained from gunfire.

A suspect was immediately pinpointed and that person is said to be cooperating fully with authorities.

Meyers’ next of kin have been advised of his death.

AST is not revealing any further information at this time.





