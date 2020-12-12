Wasilla Motorist Goes Off the Road in Wasilla, Declared Deceased

Alaska Native News on Dec 12, 2020.







Friday, a motorist in a vehicle on South Goose Bay Road in Wasilla, was declared deceased at the Mat-Su Regional Hospital despite efforts of witnesses and EMS, troopers reported.

At 1:55 am early Friday morning, troopers began receiving REDDI calls reporting a Ford F-150 going off the road near the intersection of South Goose Bay Road and South Foothills Blvd. Witnesses were reported to have stopped and gone to the aid of the driver, later identified as 47-year-old Paul Timothy of Wasilla, who was experiencing a medical emergency.

Troopers and EMS responded to the scene and initiated CPR and was transported to the hospital, but, despite efforts was declared deceased shortly thereafter.





