Wasilla Police and Troopers Respond to Wasilla Early Morning Shooting





Alaska State Troopers and Wasilla police responded to a Wasilla address at 4 am on Monday morning after receiving a call that someone had been shot.

When the officers arrived, they found that a victim had been wounded by gunfire. They identified the victim as 43-year-old Christina Jackson. Lifesaving measured were administered but were ultimately unsuccessful. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation Mat-Su Valley Major Crimes Unit responded and took over case responsibility. During their preliminary investigation, they contacted and interviewed everyone involved, but no arrests were made.

The State Medical Examiner’s office took possession of Jackson’s remains for autopsy.

Jackson’s next of kin was notified of her passing.



